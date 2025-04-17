Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories Guide – All the gear you might need

Advertisement

There’s nothing like getting a new console, loading up all the new games—then realising you need a new case, screen protector, monitor, cables, and more to go with it.

The good news? A lot of original Switch gear will work with the Switch 2. But maybe you want something fresh—especially if that 8-year-old case is falling apart. It probably won’t fit anyway, so it’s time for a new one.

We’ve put together a list of accessories, from Nintendo’s own to third-party options, and even tech gear like monitors and batteries that work with the Switch 2.

International readers: all prices are in AUD, but hopefully it helps with a bit of window shopping either way. If you spot an accessory we’ve missed (I’m sure we have) or find a cool one worth mentioning, let us know in the comments!

Controllers and Grips

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is an updated version of the original Switch Pro Controller. New features include a C button for accessing Game Chat, new GL and GR buttons on the back of the grips, HD Rumble 2, and a 3.5mm mini plug for game audio. It is compatible only with the Nintendo Switch 2. Your existing Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will still work with the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con 2

The new Joy-Con 2 controllers attach magnetically to the Nintendo Switch 2, are larger in size, and feature bigger SL and SR buttons when used vertically. They also include HD Rumble 2, a C button for accessing Game Chat, and can be used as a mouse in supported games.

You can buy two Joy-Con 2 together, one left or right Joy-Con and straps for the Joy-Con separately as well. However all Joy-Con 2 come with the straps so its really only if you need a spare.

Joy-Con 2 Pair

Joy-Con 2 (L) Light Blue

Joy-Con 2 (R) Light Red

Joy-Con 2 Strap Pair

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Pair

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip

Nintendo GameCube Controller

The Nintendo GameCube Controller is only available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Powerwave Charging Grip with Battery for Nintendo Switch 2

Powerwave Multifunctional Grip for Nintendo Switch 2

SPIGEN Rugged Armor for Nintendo Switch 2 Case

SPIGEN Air Fit for Nintendo Switch 2 Case

Mumba Clear Case for Nintendo Switch 2

Mumba Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch 2

SUPCASE for Nintendo Switch 2

Atrix – Joy Con 2 Wheel Grip Twin Pack

EB Games – $24.95

Atrix – Joy Con 2 Grip Twin Pack

Memory Cards

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports a new type of microSD card: the microSD Express format. This format offers significantly faster transfer speeds, which are essential for upcoming games. An added benefit is improved loading times. Notably, the Switch 2 does not support standard microSD cards.

Sandisk microSD Express Card – Super Mario design

Atrix microSD Express Card

EB Games 256GB – $74.95 512GB – $128.95 1TB – $224.95



Cases, Grips and Carry Bags

This is where things are going to get a bit out of control. There are just two official Nintendo cases at launch: the standard carrying case with a screen protector, and a larger travel case that holds the dock and everything else.

Then there’s everyone else and their dog making a Nintendo Switch 2 case — from licensed products to $2 options from AliExpress and the like. We’ll try to pick out as much of the best of the best as we can here. We’re not going to waste your time with every clear plastic slip on case that smells like a factory on eBay.

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector

Nintendo Switch 2 All-in-One Carrying Case

Powerwave Premium Starter Pack for Nintendo Switch 2

JB Hi-Fi – $69 Includes a carrying case, screen protector with alignment kit, compact dual charging Dock for Joy-Con and a cleaning cloth and USB-C cable.



Powerwave Crystal Case for Nintendo Switch 2

Powerwave Premium Carry Case for Nintendo Switch 2

Powerwave EVA Carry Case for Nintendo Switch 2

Powerwave Deluxe Case for Nintendo Switch 2

Mumba Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2

RSAquar Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2

Atrix – Deluxe All In One Carry Case for Nintendo Switch 2

Atrix – Carry Case for Nintendo Switch 2

Screen Protectors

There are usually two kinds of screen protectors. One is a simple film that covers the screen and keeps your grubby fingers off the touchscreen. The other is a thicker, glass-style protector that’s more resilient. We’re not going to list too many here, but we do have a favourite — it’s the one below. We’ve put these on heaps of Switch consoles; they’re easy to install, and you get two in the pack — just in case you mess one up.

amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Amazon $15.99 (comes with alignment kit, 2 pack)

Amazon $12.99 (no kit, 3 pack)



Powerwave Tempered Glass Screen Protectors

JB Hi-Fi $24 (comes with alignment tray, anti blue light and bacterial)

JB Hi-Fi $9.95 (singular protector)



PowerA Slim Screen Protector for Switch 2

SPIGEN GLAS.tR Slim HD for Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector

The official Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case from Nintendo also comes with a screen protector, so if you’re buying one of them, you won’t need one of these.

amiibo

There is a bunch of new amiibo launching on June 5th alongside the console. A whole new range for two Legend of Zelda games, and some Street Fighter amiibo – we’ve put them in the game guide alongside the game pricing.

Power and Batteries

The Nintendo Switch 2 is significantly more powerful than the original, which means you’re probably going to need a reliable way to keep it powered. Fortunately, it comes with an AC adapter and a dock in the box, so you’re covered at home.

But what about when you leave the house or want to play from the couch without docking? Here are some ideas.

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

Powerwave Dual Grip Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch 2

Powerwave Quad Charging Stand for Nintendo Switch 2

JB Hi-Fi – $39

Anker Laptop Power Bank, 25,000mAh Portable Charger with Triple 100W USB-C Ports

Amazon – $199 ($179 with coupon)

Cygnett VertPWR 25K Laptop Power Bank

Anker Power Bank, 20,000mAh Portable Charger with Built-in USB-C Cable 87w

UGREEN 100W Power Bank 20000mAh Battery Pack

Monitors and Displays

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports up to 4K graphics, it can run at 120fps, it has HDR and VRR too – so if you’ve got an up to date TV or monitor, you could be set. If you’re like some people (like the one writing this guide) you’ve got an older TV and monitor, that doesn’t support all this tech and need a new one. Here’s some of the more popular and well reviewed monitors that should support Switch 2.

MSI MPG 274URF QD 27″ 4K 160Hz Rapid IPS Monitor

PLE – $699

Scorptec – $599-$699 (depending on colour)

CentreCom – $669

Amazon – $589 (white)

ASUS ROG Strix XG27UCG 27″ 4K 160Hz

Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor – AW2725Q

AOC Gaming U27G42 – 27″ 4K 160Hz

Samsung Odyssey G70D 27″ 4K 144Hz

Samsung Odyssey G70D 32″ 4K 144Hz

Because TV prices fluctuate so much, we’re not adding any in here just yet.

Cameras and Miscellaneous

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports cameras, there’s one from Nintendo themselves and you might have seen the cool (but lower resolution) Piranha Plant camera as well. It’s all totally optional but if you’re into GameChat – you’ll want one. Nintendo also says most webcams will work as well.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

Hori Piranha Plant

Unfortunately, despite Nintendo saying it will go on sale here in Australia, no retailers have it listed just yet.

Powerwave Game Card Case for Switch 2

