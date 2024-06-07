LEGO Horizon Adventures announced, coming to Switch later in 2024

Advertisement

Announced during Summer Games Fest, the PlayStation franchise Horizon is getting a LEGO version – and somehow, it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch.

LEGO Horizon Adventures takes series protagonist Aloy, now in minifigure form on a top down adventure through the Horizon world.

No, Sony isn’t going to start put everything on the Switch, but if you want to be where the LEGO players are, guess you have to be on Switch.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is coming to the Switch, as well as the PlayStation 5 and PC later this year.