Aussie Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games

Nintendo Switch 2 games are a little more expensive than those for its predecessor, so now more than ever, we’re going to have to bargain-guide the you-know-what out of things to get the best possible deals.

We’ve listed every launch game here — at least the ones being sold in stores and likely to be discounted. If we spot any discounts on eShop credit before launch, we’ll let you know.

Despite the higher prices, we’re still seeing the usual suspects like Big W and Amazon offering some cheaper options, although the latter doesn’t have much up yet. As launch day gets closer, we expect to see stores battling it out for your dollar — fingers crossed.

If you’re looking for Switch 2 hardware and accessories you’ll find it in this article.

Amazon TBC Big W $109.95 EB Games $119.95 JB Hi-Fi $109 The Gamesmen $119.95 My Nintendo Store $119.95 Harvey Norman $118 Mightyape $109 Officeworks $109 Target TBC eShop TBC

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains all the previously released DLC for the game and all of it is included on the Game Card.

Amazon $114 Big W $109 EB Games $119.95 JB Hi-Fi $114 The Gamesmen $119.95 Mightyape $99 eShop TBC

This release is a Game Key Cards, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

Amazon TBC Big W $54 EB Games $59.95 JB Hi-Fi $54 The Gamesmen $59.95 My Nintendo Store $59.95 Mightyape $59 eShop TBC

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game. It comes with the original Nintendo Switch game and the Upgrade Pack.

Amazon $114 Big W $109 EB Games $119.95 JB Hi-Fi $114 The Gamesmen $119.95 Mightyape $119 eShop TBC

Street Fighter 6 – Official Years 1-2 Edition

This release is a Game Key Cards, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

Amazon TBC Big W $69 EB Games $79.95 JB Hi-Fi $74 The Gamesmen $79.95 My Nintendo Store $79.95 Mightyape $69 Officeworks $69 eShop TBC

Street Fighter 6 amiibo

Jamie amiibo My Nintendo Store – $44.95 Kimberly amiibo My Nintendo Store – $44.95 Luke amiibo My Nintendo Store – $44.95 amiibo Card Starter Pack My Nintendo Store – $44.95

Amazon TBC Big W $99 EB Games $109.95 JB Hi-Fi $99 The Gamesmen $109.95 My Nintendo Store $109.95 Harvey Norman $108 Mightyape $99 Officeworks $99 Target TBC Update Pack TBC

New Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

Yunobo EB Games – $29.95

Big W – $29

JB Hi-Fi – $29

My Nintendo Store – $29.95 Sidon EB Games – $29.95

Big W – $29

JB Hi-Fi – $29

My Nintendo Store – $29.95 Tulin EB Games – $29.95

Big W – $29

JB Hi-Fi – $29

My Nintendo Store – $29.95 Riju EB Games – $29.95

Big W – $29

JB Hi-Fi – $29

My Nintendo Store – $29.95

We’re still waiting for any store to list Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut or Split Fiction. We’ll add them as soon as there’s a listing.

Of course these are not the only Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch, but the rest are all digital affairs. You can find out more about those and all the other games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 here.

