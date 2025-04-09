0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games

by Daniel VuckovicApril 9, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 games are a little more expensive than those for its predecessor, so now more than ever, we’re going to have to bargain-guide the you-know-what out of things to get the best possible deals.

We’ve listed every launch game here — at least the ones being sold in stores and likely to be discounted. If we spot any discounts on eShop credit before launch, we’ll let you know.

Despite the higher prices, we’re still seeing the usual suspects like Big W and Amazon offering some cheaper options, although the latter doesn’t have much up yet. As launch day gets closer, we expect to see stores battling it out for your dollar — fingers crossed.

If you’re looking for Switch 2 hardware and accessories you’ll find it in this article.

AmazonTBC
Big W $109.95
EB Games$119.95
JB Hi-Fi$109
The Gamesmen$119.95
My Nintendo Store $119.95
Harvey Norman $118
Mightyape $109
Officeworks$109
Target TBC
eShopTBC

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains all the previously released DLC for the game and all of it is included on the Game Card.

Amazon$114
Big W $109
EB Games$119.95
JB Hi-Fi$114
The Gamesmen$119.95
Mightyape $99
eShopTBC

This release is a Game Key Cards, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

AmazonTBC
Big W $54
EB Games$59.95
JB Hi-Fi$54
The Gamesmen$59.95
My Nintendo Store $59.95
Mightyape $59
eShopTBC

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game. It comes with the original Nintendo Switch game and the Upgrade Pack.

Amazon$114
Big W $109
EB Games$119.95
JB Hi-Fi$114
The Gamesmen$119.95
Mightyape $119
eShopTBC

Street Fighter 6 – Official Years 1-2 Edition

This release is a Game Key Cards, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

AmazonTBC
Big W $69
EB Games$79.95
JB Hi-Fi$74
The Gamesmen$79.95
My Nintendo Store $79.95
Mightyape $69
Officeworks$69
eShopTBC

Street Fighter 6 amiibo

Jamie amiiboMy Nintendo Store – $44.95
Kimberly amiiboMy Nintendo Store – $44.95
Luke amiibo My Nintendo Store – $44.95
amiibo Card Starter PackMy Nintendo Store – $44.95
AmazonTBC
Big W $99
EB Games$109.95
JB Hi-Fi$99
The Gamesmen$109.95
My Nintendo Store $109.95
Harvey Norman $108
Mightyape $99
Officeworks$99
TargetTBC
Update PackTBC
AmazonTBC
Big W $99
EB Games$109.95
JB Hi-Fi$99
The Gamesmen$109.95
My Nintendo Store $109.95
Harvey Norman $108
Mightyape $99
Officeworks$99
Target TBC
Update PackTBC

New Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

YunoboEB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
SidonEB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
TulinEB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
RijuEB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95

We’re still waiting for any store to list Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut or Split Fiction. We’ll add them as soon as there’s a listing.

Of course these are not the only Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch, but the rest are all digital affairs. You can find out more about those and all the other games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 here.

