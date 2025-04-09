Aussie Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games
Nintendo Switch 2 games are a little more expensive than those for its predecessor, so now more than ever, we’re going to have to bargain-guide the you-know-what out of things to get the best possible deals.
We’ve listed every launch game here — at least the ones being sold in stores and likely to be discounted. If we spot any discounts on eShop credit before launch, we’ll let you know.
Despite the higher prices, we’re still seeing the usual suspects like Big W and Amazon offering some cheaper options, although the latter doesn’t have much up yet. As launch day gets closer, we expect to see stores battling it out for your dollar — fingers crossed.
If you’re looking for Switch 2 hardware and accessories you’ll find it in this article.
|Amazon
|TBC
|Big W
|$109.95
|EB Games
|$119.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$109
|The Gamesmen
|$119.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$119.95
|Harvey Norman
|$118
|Mightyape
|$109
|Officeworks
|$109
|Target
|TBC
|eShop
|TBC
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains all the previously released DLC for the game and all of it is included on the Game Card.
This release is a Game Key Cards, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.
|Amazon
|TBC
|Big W
|$54
|EB Games
|$59.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$54
|The Gamesmen
|$59.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$59.95
|Mightyape
|$59
|eShop
|TBC
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game. It comes with the original Nintendo Switch game and the Upgrade Pack.
Street Fighter 6 – Official Years 1-2 Edition
This release is a Game Key Cards, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.
|Amazon
|TBC
|Big W
|$69
|EB Games
|$79.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$74
|The Gamesmen
|$79.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$79.95
|Mightyape
|$69
|Officeworks
|$69
|eShop
|TBC
Street Fighter 6 amiibo
|Jamie amiibo
|My Nintendo Store – $44.95
|Kimberly amiibo
|My Nintendo Store – $44.95
|Luke amiibo
|My Nintendo Store – $44.95
|amiibo Card Starter Pack
|My Nintendo Store – $44.95
|Amazon
|TBC
|Big W
|$99
|EB Games
|$109.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$99
|The Gamesmen
|$109.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$109.95
|Harvey Norman
|$108
|Mightyape
|$99
|Officeworks
|$99
|Target
|TBC
|Update Pack
|TBC
|Amazon
|TBC
|Big W
|$99
|EB Games
|$109.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$99
|The Gamesmen
|$109.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$109.95
|Harvey Norman
|$108
|Mightyape
|$99
|Officeworks
|$99
|Target
|TBC
|Update Pack
|TBC
New Tears of the Kingdom amiibo
|Yunobo
|EB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
|Sidon
|EB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
|Tulin
|EB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
|Riju
|EB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
We’re still waiting for any store to list Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut or Split Fiction. We’ll add them as soon as there’s a listing.
Of course these are not the only Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch, but the rest are all digital affairs. You can find out more about those and all the other games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 here.