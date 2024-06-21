Bubsy In: The Purrfect Collection coming to Switch in 2025

Advertisement

The often maligned yet somewhat beloved Bubsy is getting his very own collection of games, thanks to Limited Run Games. Due next year, this collection will include all of the Bubsy games, along with interviews and artifacts. They’ve even stated that they have gone to the effort “to smooth out some of the games’ rough edges.”

It’s coming via Limited Run Games so no doubt they’ll be a big old collectors edition along with it.

Is Bubsy a celebrated icon from the mascot wars of the early 90s or a platforming punchline? The team at Limited Run has built a new collection to find the answer. Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection explores the franchise’s troubled history and enduring popularity. Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection is a playable history that includes games, artifacts and interviews. All of the games have been carefully updated for modern PCs and consoles using Limited Run’s proprietary Carbon Engine. Along the way the team was able to smooth out some of the games’ rough edges. At the helm of the project is Limited Run’s Audi Sorlie, a producer, author, Bubsy World Heavyweight Champion and arguably the world’s foremost expert on the furry franchise. Together with the team at Limited Run and Atari, he has created the ultimate retrospective celebration of Bubsy, the 3’6” tall 80 pound bobcat (with a pet armadillo named Arnold). What could possibly go wrong? What is the Carbon Engine?

Created internally at Limited Run Games, the Carbon Engine is a development tool that allows legacy content to be ported to modern platforms. It uses emulation as a base, on top of which the Carbon Engine builds features like UI, rendering, audio, data management, controller inputs, and console-specific SDK features like trophies. It allows Limited Run to put out highly accurate, emulation-based ports of classic games for modern hardware. Old, well-loved releases can find a second wind on all-new hardware using the Carbon Engine. It is a core component of Limited Run’s vision for a world that is Forever Physical.