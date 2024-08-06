122
0

Talking Starfy, Emio, LEGO and more in Vookcast #269

by Team VooksAugust 6, 2024
Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the announcement of the strangest new entry in a defunct series in a long time.

They also take a look at new games added to Nintendo Switch Online, a classic GBA game headed to the Switch, an update nobody wanted, and a very strange accessory that might hint at the future of the Switch. 

It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions that definitely won’t go how you think.

Watch

Listen

Relevant Stories

Support the Show.

Socials

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Team Vooks
When more than one of the Vooks team writes something together we use this account to publish it. No mere single account can hold us all.

You must log in to post a comment