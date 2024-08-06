Talking Starfy, Emio, LEGO and more in Vookcast #269
Advertisement
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the announcement of the strangest new entry in a defunct series in a long time.
They also take a look at new games added to Nintendo Switch Online, a classic GBA game headed to the Switch, an update nobody wanted, and a very strange accessory that might hint at the future of the Switch.
It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions that definitely won’t go how you think.
Watch
Listen
Relevant Stories
- Starfy
- Seven NES Games
- Sigma Star Saga
- Wii Sports Basketball
- Joy-Con Stand
- Splatoon racism
- Who is Emio?
- LEGO Super Mario World Yosh
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter
- Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
- Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon
Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments