Nintendo strips Splatoon 3 World Championship winners after racist remarks

Nintendo has issued a statement today removing the title from the winners of the Splatoon 3 World Championships after members of the team Jackpot violated its community guidelines.

Nintendo states that the results will be considered “vacated” and the team will not receive their trophies. We won’t get into what they said, but it was pretty offensive racist material.

It has come to our attention that certain members of team Jackpot, the team that recently won the Splatoon 3 World Championship, acted in a manner that is not in line with our Community Guidelines while playing the Splatoon 3 game. As a result, team Jackpot’s win will be considered vacated, and the team will not receive the trophies associated with the event. Nintendo of America statement

Because of this, the game will have to be patched as well. Nintendo added a Splashtag banner to the game celebrating the team’s win, and it will be removed as soon as possible.

These World Championships were held back in April after initially being delayed due to threats made to contestants and Nintendo staff. A suspect was charged later that month over the threats. Absolutely cursed.

An update on the 2024 Splatoon 3 World Championship: pic.twitter.com/pYUMQzmj7S — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) July 23, 2024