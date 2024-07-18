Nintendo releasing new Joy-Con Charging Stand in Japan
Nintendo has announced, at least in Japan a new way to charge and display your Joy-Con. The Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two Way) lets you charge your Joy-Con by standing them up, or you can detach them and keep on playing.
The stand itself doesn’t actually charge the Joy-Con, the little bridge between the two controllers does like the Joy-Con Charging Grip we have already.
The stand releases in Japan on October 17th, the same day as Super Mario Party Jamboree for 3,300 Yen (~$30 AUD). We’ll let you know if we get it here.
These types of charging stands aren’t new, but it’s the first one from Nintendo – and to get it so late in the life of the console is intriguing.
