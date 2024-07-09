Wayforward’s Sigma Star Saga lives on in 2025

WayForward has announced that its classic Game Boy Advance title, Sigma Star Saga is getting a new lease on life with a re-release in 2025. While there’s no platforms announced, we’d be very surprised if this didn’t come to the Switch.

Sigma Star Saga is a sci-fi RPG and 2D space shooter all in one, it’s coming to modern consoles thanks to the Limited Run Games Carbon Engine.

In the year 2005, WayForward took gamers across the galaxy to discover new worlds and alien species. Twenty years later, it’s time to go back! As revealed at Anime Expo, we are proud to announce that Sigma Star Saga — the Game Boy Advance sci-fi adventure that combines elements of 2D space shooters and RPGs — is scheduled to return in 2025. Licensed by Bandai Namco Entertainment and powered by Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine, this highly requested cult classic will be released on modern consoles and PC, as well as on a Game Boy Advance-compatible repro cart.

Featuring a unique mix of top-down planetary exploration and side-scrolling shoot-’em-up space battles, Sigma Star Saga lets you suit up as Allied Earth Federation pilot Ian Recker, who infiltrates the alien Krill Empire as a double agent in a last-ditch effort to save mankind from their onslaught. To do so, you must work with both humans and the Krill, exploring six planets utilizing an ever-expanding set of tools and abilities, and jumping into the cockpit to engage enemy forces in intense shmup-style combat using more than 70 different Gun Data items. Gorgeous pixel-art graphics, epic boss battles, and a twist-filled story with multiple endings await.

Additional details about Sigma Star Saga, including information on platform availability and news about physical editions, will be shared in the months leading up to the game’s launch.

Key Features