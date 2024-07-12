A trio of Densetsu no Starfy GBA games added to Switch Online

Nintendo has added a trio of new games to the Game Boy Advance lineup for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers.

It’s the full lineup of Starfy games, including Densetsu no Starfy, Densetsu no Starfy 2, and, you guessed it, Densetsu no Starfy 3. These games have never been released outside of Japan before; only the Starfy DS game has had that honor.

All three games are available now to play.

Densetsu no Starfy – No sleep ’til Pufftop! A sudden storm has caused Starfy, prince of the floating sky kingdom Pufftop, to plummet from his lofty home into the sea below. Luckily, he is rescued by an old lobster named Lobber who sets the adorable hero on a grand journey back to Pufftop. The way home is full of dangers, though, and Starfy will need to employ a variety of abilities – including Star Spin and Glide – and vehicles like the mighty Mole Tank, to overcome the challenges that await. The legend begins here!

Densetsu no Starfy 2 – Help Starfy save his mother and bring peace back to Pufftop Kingdom in this action-packed sequel! Ogura – the villain of the first game – is back to seek vengeance against Starfy, and this time he has Mama Star in his sights. The revenge-driven ruffian ransacks Pufftop and steals away Starfy’s mother in the ensuing kerfuffle, leaving Starfy no choice but to dive head-first into his next adventure. With his best friend Moe in tow and challenges aplenty to face, Starfy has his work cut out for him.

Densetsu no Starfy 3 – Starfy’s sister Starly joins him and Moe for their third adventure on Game Boy Advance! Discover the truth behind the mysterious villain that’s been pulling Ogura’s strings all this time and put a stop to their nefarious plans once and for all. Spin and float with the starry siblings and save the day across action-filled stages with the help of familiar friends, including … Wario?! You read that right: Wario crosses paths with Starfy and Starly to help them through the Undersea Ruins in Stage 8 (while hunting for treasure, of course), so be sure to check it out. Go, Starfy and Starly, go!