Basketball coming to Nintendo Switch Sports this week
Advertisement
If you missed it in the big Nintendo Direct last month, Nintendo Switch Sports is getting well, a new sport. Basketball was promised to be coming to the game at some point, and that some point is this week on July 10th. That’s this Wednesday.
We’re not sure why Nintendo decided to add another sport to Nintendo Switch Sports more than two years after it’s initial release, and 20 months after we got Golf added to game – but hey free content, why not.
Play basketball in two-on-two matches, or aim for the highest score up to three other players in Five Streak Battle.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
50%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments