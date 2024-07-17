Emio – The Smiling Man revealed: The first new Famicom Detective Club game in 30 years
Last week, Nintendo left the internet wanting more by teasing Emio. After a week of conjecture and outright guessing, we now know what it is.
Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club is a brand new game in the Famicom Detective Club franchise, the first in thirty years. The game will be released on August 29th.
A new video, featuring series producer and writer Yoshio Sakamoto, details the game.
The game is now available to preorder on the eShop, in Japan there is a limited edition of the game as well. Here in Australia we are getting the game with a physical copy as well, it’s already available to preorder at JB Hi-Fi (so far).
In Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, a student has been found dead in a chilling fashion, his head covered with a paper bag with an eerie smiling face drawn on it. This unsettling visage bears a striking resemblance to a recurring clue in a string of unsolved murders from 18 years ago, as well as Emio (the Smiling Man), a killer of urban legend who is said to grant his victims “a smile that will last forever.”
Play the role of an assistant private investigator with Utsugi Detective Agency, where you are tasked with helping police solve this crime. Along the way, scrutinize the clues and testimonies you gather for potential connections to the gruesome events of the past.
Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club is the first new Famicom Detective Club story in 35 years. This title follows the previously released first and second installments in the series, most recently remade for the Nintendo Switch system: Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind.
Has a serial killer returned, or is this the work of a copycat? Are these crimes inspired by the Smiling Man story, or the origin of it? These answers and more will be discovered as you investigate in Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club.Advertisement