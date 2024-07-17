Emio – The Smiling Man revealed: The first new Famicom Detective Club game in 30 years

Advertisement

Last week, Nintendo left the internet wanting more by teasing Emio. After a week of conjecture and outright guessing, we now know what it is.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club is a brand new game in the Famicom Detective Club franchise, the first in thirty years. The game will be released on August 29th.

A new video, featuring series producer and writer Yoshio Sakamoto, details the game.

The game is now available to preorder on the eShop, in Japan there is a limited edition of the game as well. Here in Australia we are getting the game with a physical copy as well, it’s already available to preorder at JB Hi-Fi (so far).

Collector’s Edition for Japan