First look at the LEGO Super Mario World – Mario & Yoshi set, out October 1st
The next big adult LEGO Super Mario set has been revealed and it’s pixel perfect.
The set, which contains 1,215 pieces, features a caped Mario riding Yoshi in a recreation of the sprite from Super Mario World. Even better, there’s a base with a crank; turn it, and Yoshi will look like he’s walking and moving up and down. Yoshi’s mouth can also open!
It’s due out on October 1st, and will set you back $199.99 AUD. Preorders are available right now and you can see it in action in the trailer below.
