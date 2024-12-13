0

Vookcast #275: Whoa, that’s a mountain of bananas!

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 14, 2024
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the first real news about the Nintendo Switch successor, the recent Nintendo financials release, some cute new gacha toys, and the end of the Sega Mega Drive drought.

They also take a look at a Donkey Kong Country at Super Nintendo World, a long-awaited update to GTA, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

Relevant stories

Nintendo Financials
Switch 2 has BC
GTA Trilogy Updates 
Zonai gacha
DKC at Universal
DK Land
DK Land 2 
Mega Drive finally gets an update 

