Vookcast #275: Whoa, that’s a mountain of bananas!

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the first real news about the Nintendo Switch successor, the recent Nintendo financials release, some cute new gacha toys, and the end of the Sega Mega Drive drought.

They also take a look at a Donkey Kong Country at Super Nintendo World, a long-awaited update to GTA, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

Relevant stories

– Nintendo Financials

– Switch 2 has BC:

– GTA Trilogy Updates

– Zonai gacha

– DKC at Universal

– DK Land

– DK Land 2

– Mega Drive finally gets an update

Socials

Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter

Luke: @renderman7 on Threads

Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter

Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.