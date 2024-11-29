Zonai Device magnets arrive in gacha machines at Nintendo stores in Japan
Nintendo has introduced a new gacha collection at its Nintendo Stores in Japan. Following the success of the popular controller keychains, it’s now time for some in-real-life Zonai devices in magnet form. The collection was spotted by Twitter user @kingyoooo15, who shared photos of them in stores today.
In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Zonai devices are dispensed via an ancient gacha machine. Now, fans can replicate that experience with these Zonai device magnets. The collection includes the cooking pot, rocket, fire and electricity emitter, fan, and big wheel. Each magnet also comes with Ultra Hand goo as a stand for the items.
ねえ待って！！！！！！！！— きんぎょ (@kingyoooo15) November 29, 2024
いつからNintendo TOKYOにゾナウギアガチャできたん！？！？！？！？？
え！？ゾナウギアがガチャでまわせるってそれ本物じゃん！？！？！？！？！？ pic.twitter.com/GUs2W92VoH
Each turn at the machine costs 600 yen, but there’s a limit—you can only get two items at a time.