It’s Australia’s turn for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, here’s whats inside

It’s Australia’s turn this weekend to go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in Melbourne takes place this weekend, May 10th and 11th. If you have a ticket, you probably already know your session time — and if you’re just reading this now, sorry, the chance to get in has long passed.

If you are going, arrive a little early as things will be busy, and don’t forget to bring your QR code from your Nintendo Account.

Today, Friday, there were additional sessions for gaming media and other outlets, and we were in there taking a look. Here’s what you can expect to be able to play — if you’re lucky enough to be going.

Photos by Luke Henderson