Nintendo Download Updates (W19) Meme Week
Advertisement
Back for another week of new releases on the Switch eShop! If you’re not playing the Switch 2 right now at the Switch 2 Experience in Melbourne, you could be checking out one of these instead.
Either way, we’re just 26 days away from the Switch 2. Are you holding onto your money until then? Probably a smart move.
This week’s highlights: Dunk Dunk, Bearnard, High On Life, Final Zone
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments