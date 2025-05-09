0

Nintendo Download Updates (W19) Meme Week

by Daniel VuckovicMay 9, 2025
Advertisement

Back for another week of new releases on the Switch eShop! If you’re not playing the Switch 2 right now at the Switch 2 Experience in Melbourne, you could be checking out one of these instead.

Either way, we’re just 26 days away from the Switch 2. Are you holding onto your money until then? Probably a smart move.

This week’s highlights: Dunk Dunk, Bearnard, High On Life, Final Zone

Current PriceUsual Price
ABSURDIKA: Rebuild$7.49
Arcade Archives PUNK SHOT$10.50
Bearnard$17.99$22.49
Captain Blood$33.75$37.50
Capybara Zen$9.00
Cat&Rabbit Pizza Farming$4.49$15.00
Chaos Galaxy 2$24.00$30.00
Clash: Robot Detective – Complete Edition$8.99
Cocktail Rush$2.99$5.99
Date with a Serial Killer: A Love Story from a Horror Show Series$9.16$22.90
Dunk Dunk$13.55$15.95
EGGCONSOLE Rune Worth PC-9801$9.15
Ellphaser$5.25$7.50
Farmyard Survivors$6.75$7.50
Fashion Passion Puzzle$2.98$15.00
Fluffy Snakes$9.99
Game Builder Tycoon$15.00
Garden of Merging Numbers$4.05$4.50
Ghost of Boarding School お嬢様学院のインチキ占い師$29.85
Girls Squad: Style Wars$22.99
High On Life$53.99$59.99
Kill The Emoji 2$4.24$8.49
Korean Drone Flying Tour Garorim Bay$3.60
Korean Drone Flying Tour Jangbong-do$3.00
Korean Drone Flying Tour Jinchon Beach$1.50
MOMIBOSU$15.60$19.50
Neon Roller$5.59$6.99
Pet the Pup at the Party$13.99
Skating Rink Story$17.55$19.50
Spiritfall$28.99
Spot the Difference Detective$11.60$14.50
Stratogun$16.50
Strings Theory$22.49
Submarine Survivor$6.00$7.50
The Abandoned Planet$20.25$22.50
There’s a Gun in the Office$12.74$14.99
Trash is Fun$7.50
Undivine$15.00
Wings of Endless$11.25$15.00
Final Zone$8.99
Magic Valley Hike$5.99
Ninja Fight$3.99
World Cup Soccer 2026$9.99

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment