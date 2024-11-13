Rockstar releases major update for Grand Theft Auto: Definitive Edition, now on Switch

Advertisement

After a two-year gap, Rockstar Games yesterday released a major update to the Grand Theft Auto: Definitive Edition collection on all consoles, with the Switch version receiving patches for each game in the collection today.

The updates restore the games’ lighting closer to what the originals had. The initial release of this definitive edition had the soul sapped out of it, with bland and static lighting and atmospheric and weather effects either dialled back or stripped out completely.

The games now offer a “Classic Lighting” setting that is turned on by default. In addition to the lighting, fire, glass, and rain have also received tweaks. The classic lighting is an option in the Switch version and does change things dramatically.

GTA III – Left: Classic Lighting off. Right: Classic Lighting “On”

GTA Vice City – Left: Classic Lighting off. Right: Classic Lighting “On”

GTA San Andreas – Left: Classic Lighting off. Right: Classic Lighting “On”

When the game was first released we slammed it in our review, especially with so many Switch specific problems. While several patches improved the experience, it remains to be seen if this new set of updates will provide the games with the treatment they should have had in the first place.