First Aussie Nintendo Switch 2 ads are rolling out

If you managed to catch the Thursday night AFL game, you might have seen Nintendo kick off its marketing for the Switch 2 in Australia in earnest (this guy did), with signage at Optus Stadium showcasing the Switch 2 during the game.

Now, the AFL connection continues with the first local advert for the Switch 2 featuring AFL players Patrick Cripps, Marcus Bontempelli and not-AFL player Andy Lee. We’ve seen a few Australian ads with localised voiceovers already, but this marks the first major campaign — we’re getting close to launch!

The advert was shown today during an early press access event for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in Melbourne. The lucky winners of the general public tickets will attend tomorrow.