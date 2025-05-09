0

First Aussie Nintendo Switch 2 ads are rolling out

by Daniel VuckovicMay 9, 2025
Advertisement

If you managed to catch the Thursday night AFL game, you might have seen Nintendo kick off its marketing for the Switch 2 in Australia in earnest (this guy did), with signage at Optus Stadium showcasing the Switch 2 during the game.

Now, the AFL connection continues with the first local advert for the Switch 2 featuring AFL players Patrick Cripps, Marcus Bontempelli and not-AFL player Andy Lee. We’ve seen a few Australian ads with localised voiceovers already, but this marks the first major campaign — we’re getting close to launch!

The advert was shown today during an early press access event for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in Melbourne. The lucky winners of the general public tickets will attend tomorrow.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
71%
Oh wow!
14%
Great
0%
Fresh
14%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
Adverts
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment