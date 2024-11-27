0

New Sega Mega Drive games added to Nintendo Switch Online line up after 519 day drought

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 27, 2024
Advertisement

June 27, 2023—this was the last time new games were added to the Nintendo Switch Online Mega Drive lineup. Today, that drought has finally been broken.

Three games have been added: Mercs (Capcom, 1991), Vectorman (1995), and ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron(1993).

For a while, we wondered if any more games would be added, especially after such a long break—but now we have our answer.

Hopefully it will not be another 500 days before we get some more.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
50%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Mega Drive, Nintendo Switch Online
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment