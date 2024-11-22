Donkey Kong Land swings onto Nintendo Switch Online today

Advertisement

Nintendo has added a new title to the Nintendo Switch Online library today: Donkey Kong Land. Unlike its SNES counterpart, this is an original Game Boy game rather than a direct port, although it reuses many assets and music (adapted for the Game Boy’s sound chip) from Donkey Kong Country.

Released smack bang in the mid-90s, Donkey Kong Land was praised for pushing the Game Boy’s graphical limits. However, its visuals were often criticized for being hard to distinguish on the handheld’s small screen. It’s worth checking out to see how it holds up today.

Nintendo seems to be releasing these titles individually, so it may take some time to get through the full series. The original Donkey Kong Land was followed by two sequels that more closely mirrored the SNES Donkey Kong Countrygames. Later, Donkey Kong Country also made its way to the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance.

This brings up a lingering question: when will we see Donkey Kong 64 added to the lineup?