Nintendo Switch games will work on the Nintendo Switch successor – Furukawa

This morning, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be backward compatible with original Nintendo Switch titles.

He also confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online (along with its game library) will be available on the new console.

Nintendo IR slide

Exactly how this will work will be revealed at a later time, but it’s great to have confirmation that the next Switch will continue to support existing Switch games, so we won’t have to rebuild our digital libraries from scratch. We’re also thankful that the drip-feed of retro titles won’t need to start over again.

Source: Nintendo IR