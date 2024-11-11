Donkey Kong Country opens at Super Nintendo World in Japan on December 11th

Advertisement

Nintendo has officially unveiled the new Donkey Kong Country area at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Osaka, Japan. This morning’s Nintendo Direct presentation was hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto, who appeared proud to showcase the new section of the park.

The area features a musical section, a meet-and-greet opportunity with Donkey Kong himself, and a pre-ride experience where visitors will be entertained by Cranky Kong and Squawks while waiting for the mine cart ride. Of course, there are Donkey Kong-themed food options, including a banana-flavored DK Crush Sundae and a DK Wild Hot Dog, both exclusive to this area.

The new section of the park is set to open in under a month, on December 11, 2024, while Super Nintendo Land at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida is slated to open next year.