Deltarune is the first cross-buy Switch and Switch 2 game, Aussies to unlock it first

by Daniel VuckovicMay 9, 2025
During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct last month, we finally got word that Deltarune will be releasing on the console alongside all other platforms — including the original Switch, other consoles, and PC — on June 5th. Due to a quirk with release timing, we in Australia will be getting it first — more on that in a second.

Deltarune, now complete with all four chapters, will be the first cross-buy game on Nintendo Switch consoles. If you buy it on the original Switch now and get a Switch 2 later, you’ll be able to download that version for free. Of course, the Switch 1 game would work on the Switch 2 anyway, but the upgraded version features higher resolutions, a mouse-enabled mini-game, and more to see. This won’t apply in Japan, however, as local laws require a 300 Yen fee to get the Switch 2 version.

Thanks to Australia and New Zealand being among the first regions in the world to get the Switch 2, the game will unlock at 00:00 on June 5th for us — which means if you managed to get your Switch 2 early or picked it up at a midnight launch, you’ll be among the first in the world to play.

All other platforms unlock later on June 5th at 00:00 Japan time — only an hour later, but it’s a win, and we’ll take it.

Deltarune‘s first two chapters have been available for some time for free, but this new release finally wraps up the game with the last two chapters.

