Donkey Kong Land 2 spins onto Nintendo Switch Online today
Advertisement
Just last week Nintendo added Donkey Kong Land to the Nintendo Switch Online service, they’ve done it again, Donkey Kong Land 2 has arrived.
Similar to Donkey Kong Country 2, this game features Diddy and Dixie Kong as playable characters. While many stage names are carried over from Donkey Kong Country 2, the designs are entirely different, though the storyline still mirrors Diddy’s Kong Quest.
Oh, we wonder what will be next on the playlist just a week from now!
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments