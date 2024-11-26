0

Donkey Kong Land 2 spins onto Nintendo Switch Online today

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 26, 2024
Advertisement

Just last week Nintendo added Donkey Kong Land to the Nintendo Switch Online service, they’ve done it again, Donkey Kong Land 2 has arrived.

Similar to Donkey Kong Country 2, this game features Diddy and Dixie Kong as playable characters. While many stage names are carried over from Donkey Kong Country 2, the designs are entirely different, though the storyline still mirrors Diddy’s Kong Quest.

Oh, we wonder what will be next on the playlist just a week from now!

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Donkey Kong, Nintendo Switch Online
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment