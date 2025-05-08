Nintendo ends financial year slower, Switch 2 forecast set for 15m units

Advertisement

Nintendo’s financial report for the year ending March 2025, including its final quarter, is here — and as expected, things are a little softer. That’s understandable, considering Nintendo officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2 this quarter.

There are now a total of 152.12 million Nintendo Switch consoles out in the wild, an increase of just 1.26 million for the quarter. Nintendo’s net sales were down 30.3% year-on-year, with both dedicated video game content and IP-related content declining — though merchandise provided a slight boost.

Source: Nintendo IR

Looking ahead, Nintendo is optimistic about the Switch 2, expecting to ship 15 million units in the next financial year. They predict a 58% drop in sales for the original Switch, with just 4.5 million units expected to sell — not enough to overtake the PS2 at this rate.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD scraped into the million sellers club with 1.27m sold. The other release of the quarter, Xenoblade Chronicles X – didn’t rate a mention unfortunately.

One big success story is Super Mario Party Jamboree, which has now sold through 7 million units, eclipsing both Super Mario Party and Mario Party Superstars. Jamboree is also getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, so expect that number to keep climbing. Nintendo has clarified that Switch 2 Edition versions of games will be reported under Switch 2 software sales, and that Upgrade Packs are not included in software unit counts — so we might not know how popular those are unless Nintendo reports them specifically in the future.

Source: Nintendo IR

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (26.79m) has also overtaken Pokémon Sword and Shield (26.72m) to become the second best selling Pokémon games behind Pokémon Red, Blue and Green.

This is generally Nintendo’s most uneventful quarter — and in year eight of the Switch, even more so. See you next time for some Switch 2 results.

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 152.12m (Up from 150.86m)

– Nintendo Switch: 260,000 this quarter

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 220,000 this quarter

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 780,000 this quarter

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 1m

Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition – No mention

Evergreen Million Sellers

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 68.20m (up from 67.35m)

(up from 67.35m) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 47.82m (up from 47.44m)

(up from 47.44m) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 36.24m (up from 35.88m)

(up from 35.88m) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 32.81m (up from 32.62m)

(up from 32.62m) Super Mario Odyssey – 29.28m (up from 29.04m)

(up from 29.04m) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 26.79m (up from 26.38m)

(up from 26.38m) Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.72m (up from 26.60m)

(up from 26.60m) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 21.73m (up from 21.55m)

(up from 21.55m) Super Mario Party – 21.16m (up from 21.10m)

(up from 21.10m) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.25m (up from 18.06m)

(up from 18.06m) Super Mario Party Jamboree – ~7m (up from 6.17m)

Source: Nintendo IR