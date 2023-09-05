Vookcast #256 – Excite Bike Redemption

Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about some new Nintendo Switch Online games, a surprise port of a 15-year-old game, a tough decision for Australians in competitive Pokemon, and so much more.It also goes wildly off topic before they even get to the third news item, but they eventually get back on track to discuss Charles Martinet’s departure as the voice of Mario, and of course a great round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

Relevant stories:



– Red Dead Redemption review –

– Nintendo Switch Online and Excitebike 64

– Sonic Superstars

– Turok 3 & Dark Forces

– Charles Martinet

