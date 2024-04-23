98
Vookcast #265 – See ya, Nintendo Network

by Daniel VuckovicApril 23, 2024
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael and Luke as they discuss the the shutdown of 3DS and Wii U online services. They also take a look at Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and ask why it exists, the recently announced Mario Bros sequel movie, and check in on the state of Nintendo Switch Online.

Round that out with a game of Nintendo 20 Questions, and baby, you’ve got a stew going.

Relevant stories:

F-Zero
Mario Wonder
Paper Mario TTYD
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
New Mario movie

