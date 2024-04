Vookcast #265 – See ya, Nintendo Network

Round that out with a game of Nintendo 20 Questions, and baby, you’ve got a stew going.

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael and Luke as they discuss the the shutdown of 3DS and Wii U online services. They also take a look at Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and ask why it exists, the recently announced Mario Bros sequel movie, and check in on the state of Nintendo Switch Online.

