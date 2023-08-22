Sonic Superstars set for October 17th, has local co-op and battle mode

Advertisement

During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream, the release date and more details for Sonic Superstars were revealed overnight.

The game now has a release date, and it’s coming in fast on October 17th. It’ll come in a standard version, but also there’s a Digital Deluxe Edition which includes a LEGO Fun Pack, LEGO character skins for Amy, Tails and Knuckles, more levels for battle mode and more. Also revealed was the fact that the game will have said Battle Mode and local co-op, which lets you play through the entire story with up to three other players drop-in and drop-out locally.

Sonic Superstars is available to preorder now, and the standard version is here, and the Digital Deluxe is there.

Sonic Superstars – Standard Edition Base Game (Physical or Digital)

Free LEGO Sonic skin Sonic Superstars – Digital Deluxe Edition Base Game (Digital Only)

Sonic Rabbit Skin

LEGO Fun Pack

Mecha Sonic Parts for Battle Mode

Additional Menu Screen Wallpapers

Digital Artbook and Mini-OST

Free LEGO Sonic skin