Sonic Superstars set for October 17th, has local co-op and battle mode
During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream, the release date and more details for Sonic Superstars were revealed overnight.
The game now has a release date, and it’s coming in fast on October 17th. It’ll come in a standard version, but also there’s a Digital Deluxe Edition which includes a LEGO Fun Pack, LEGO character skins for Amy, Tails and Knuckles, more levels for battle mode and more. Also revealed was the fact that the game will have said Battle Mode and local co-op, which lets you play through the entire story with up to three other players drop-in and drop-out locally.
Sonic Superstars is available to preorder now, and the standard version is here, and the Digital Deluxe is there.
Sonic Superstars – Standard Edition
- Base Game (Physical or Digital)
- Free LEGO Sonic skin
Sonic Superstars – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Base Game (Digital Only)
- Sonic Rabbit Skin
- LEGO Fun Pack
- Mecha Sonic Parts for Battle Mode
- Additional Menu Screen Wallpapers
- Digital Artbook and Mini-OST
- Free LEGO Sonic skin
- A New Spin on a Classic
- The 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You’ve never played classic Sonic like this before!
- Play as your Favorite Characters
- Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and take advantage of their unique abilities to blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as they race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has teamed up with an old nemesis, Fang.
- Harness the Power of the Chaos Emeralds
- Multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more with the powers of the Chaos Emeralds.
- More Friends, More Fun
- For the first time ever in a Sonic game, play through the entire campaign with up to 3 other players with drop-in and drop-out 4-Player Local Co-op.
- Battle Your Friends
- Compete online with up to seven other players, or three other players locally, in an all-new PVP minigame!