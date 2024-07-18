Nintendo Download Updates (W29) Teenage Mutant Nintendo Championships

255
by Daniel VuckovicJuly 18, 2024
A bit of everything this week, the retro fun of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has arrived, we’ve got a review of it here to check out too. The radical, and not in the fundamentalist way, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back this time in Hades form. SCHiM will have you jumping at shadows (literally), and some late arrivals this week include Darkest Dungeon II and Deliver Us The Moon – that last one is back from the dead.

This week’s highlights: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, SCHiM, Toree’s Panic Pack, Darkest Dungeon II, Deliver Us The Moon, GUNDAM BREAKER 4 Open Network Test

CurrentUsually
4 The Elements$12.00
A Lost Note$1.99$14.99
AirStrike Command: Tactical Assault Operation$15.00
Ancient Phantasma$20.25$22.50
Arcade Archives FOOTBALL CHAMP$10.50
B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASIA$75.00
Backroom Escape: Labyrinth Horror$6.39$7.99
Bum Simulator$20.25$22.50
COSMIC FANTASY$36.50
COSMIC FANTASY2$36.50
Cricket Captain 2024$39.99
Darkest Dungeon II$58.50
Deliver Us The Moon$30.00
Diamond Painting ASMR$3.00$7.50
Ecchi Time$3.00$11.55
EGGCONSOLE SEILANE PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Epyx Rogue$14.99
Frogurai$7.99
Fueled Up$20.99$29.99
Gravity Circuit Deluxe Edition$24.37$37.50
Gravity Circuit Jukebox$7.50
GUNDAM BREAKER 4 Open Network TestFree
Hot Lap Racing$52.99
Jello$19.99
Let’s School$30.17
Music Box$2.99$10.50
Neon Cop$1.59
Nerd Survivors$10.50
Ninja Chowdown: Glaze of Glory$13.50$15.00
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition$49.95
nPool$2.99$16.50
Over Horizon X Steel Empire$22.50
Pharaoh’s Secret$22.50
Photographic Memory Test$3.00$3.75
Pirate Year Thousand: The Kraken Piece$7.35
Return To Abyss$7.50
Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders$22.50
Robin Hood: Shogun Samurai$7.50
RPM – Road Punk Mayhem$10.35$11.50
Satryn DX$7.49$9.99
SCHiM$37.50
Shogun Samurai Tycoon$4.50$15.00
Slot & Learn Country Names in KANJI$3.00$3.75
Spy Guy Animals Junior$15.00
Stories from the Outbreak$30.00
Stylist Girl$3.00$12.00
Suddenly an Ogre$2.70$3.00
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate$45.00
The Gravity Trickster$21.00
Throw it! Dinosaur Panic$5.25
Tiny Treasure Hunt DX$3.00$3.75
Toree’s Panic Pack$1.50
Traffic Race 3D 2$10.99
Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with fish photos$3.00$3.75
Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Dogs$7.35
Which KANJI? So FANCY!$3.00$3.75
Witch Guardians: Quest for the Ancestral Magic$7.35
YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 2$15.00
Zombie Derby 2$7.49

