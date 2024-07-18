Nintendo Download Updates (W29) Teenage Mutant Nintendo Championships
A bit of everything this week, the retro fun of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has arrived, we’ve got a review of it here to check out too. The radical, and not in the fundamentalist way, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back this time in Hades form. SCHiM will have you jumping at shadows (literally), and some late arrivals this week include Darkest Dungeon II and Deliver Us The Moon – that last one is back from the dead.
This week’s highlights: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, SCHiM, Toree’s Panic Pack, Darkest Dungeon II, Deliver Us The Moon, GUNDAM BREAKER 4 Open Network Test
