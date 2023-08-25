Excitebike 64 comes to Switch Online on August 30th

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that Excitebike 64 will arrive on Nintendo Switch Online next week for Expansion Pack members. From August 30th you’ll be able to unleash the beast. Excitebike 64 was released in May 2000 and a lot of people missed out on it.

Upon the release of Excitebike 64 next week, there are just two announced Nintendo 64 games left. They are 1080 Snowboarding and Mario Party 3.