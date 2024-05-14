The Pokémon Center online store is coming Australia and New Zealand

You know all that cool Pokemon merch that Japan, the US, and the the UK get,, and we’re left out in the cold? Well, no more! The Pokemon Company International has announced that it is bringing the Pokemon Center online store to Australia and New Zealand.

The store will “soft launch” before opening up properly at a later stage. What this means remains to be seen.

Between this and the My Nintendo Store, prepare your wallets.

Bellevue, Wash. — May 14, 2024 — Today, The Pokémon Company International announced that its official e-commerce arm, Pokémon Center, will soon be expanding to Australia and New Zealand, offering Trainers in these markets another way to access premium Pokémon merchandise.



Currently available in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., Pokémon Center is the premier online destination for Pokémon products, with something for Trainers of all types and ages. Offerings include the bestselling Pokémon Trading Card Game and items unique to the site, such as plush imported from Japan, collectable figures, apparel and accessories, home decor, kitchenware, outdoor gear, books and more. The popular e-commerce site also features exclusive products from partners like Squishmallows and Funko; licensed apparel and accessories from coveted brands like A.P.C, Bonpoint, Fossil and PUMA; and new seasonal collections released throughout the year.



“Since its initial launch in the U.S. nearly 10 years ago, Pokémon Center has become a fan-favorite destination for Trainers looking to engage with the Pokémon brand and express their fandom in ways that suit their unique interests. We remain committed to delivering a diverse selection of high-quality Pokémon merchandise to as many Trainers as possible, and following successful expansions into Canada and the U.K., are continuing this mission by bringing our e-commerce offerings to Australia and New Zealand,” said Cindy Ruppenthal, senior director of Pokémon Center and e-commerce at The Pokémon Company International. “We are incredibly grateful to the community for their continuous support and love for Pokémon Center, allowing us to expand into additional regions and bring the joy of Pokémon to more Trainers around the world.”



In addition to its growing portfolio of products available online, Pokémon Center has delighted fans through various in-person experiences, including stores at Pokémon International Championships events — with the next being held next month in North America — as well as interactive pop-up installations in London.



Pokémon Center in Australia and New Zealand will soft launch soon, with the official release in these markets following shortly thereafter.