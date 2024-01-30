Coles launching Pokémon Builders promo next month

Advertisement

This year’s Cole Builders promotion will be Pokémon themed and be launching next week on February 7th.

A catalogue posted to a Facebook group for Foodie Mums has revealed the promo. There will be 35 Pokémon “Builders” to collect. These builders much like the Harry Potter ones before it are little cardboard standees that you build. Most of the Pokémon are from Gen 1 and Gen 2, but there’s also some later Pokémon like Lucario, Mimikyu and Garchomp.

For every $30 you spend you’ll get one Pokémon Builder. With the cost of things these days, it won’t take long to catch them all. What’s that, one banana?