Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W29) No, Man

Sometimes it’s really hard to come up with something to write about for these articles; some weeks, it’s really easy. This week is hard because almost everything below is, well, not the best. We’ve pulled out some nuggets, but woof.

That’s it, that’s the article.

This week’s highlights: No Man’s Sky, The Fall of Elena Temple, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Dead by Daylight, LIMBO, SkateBIRD.

✚ 2 in 1 Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/08) – 85% off

✚ 3D Air Hockey (Pix Arts) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ A Day Without Me (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 31/07) – 83% off

✚ A Long Way Down (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ ABC Match with Me (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ ABC Search With Me (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Ace Strike (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Aeolis Tournament (Forever Entertainment) – $2.65 (Usually $18.95, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Afterdream (Feardemic) – $9.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 16/08) – 40% off

✚ Air Stunt Racing (Pix Arts) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Alchemist Simulator (Art Games Studio) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/08) – 70% off

✚ Alien Invasion (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Among Pipes (Prison Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ AnimaLudo (Prison Games) – $2.98 (Usually $14.90, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Animal Up! (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Archery Escape (Pix Arts) – $3.24 (Usually $4.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 80% off

✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 31/07) – 50% off

✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Baking Time (QubicGames) – $2.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/07) – 73% off

✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/07) – 50% off

✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 65% off

✚ Battle Axe (Numskull Games) – $10.50 (Usually $42.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off

✚ Bear’s Restaurant (Odencat) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 30/07) – 30% off

✚ Beat Them All (Pix Arts) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Ben 10: Power Trip! (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/07) – 50% off

✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/08) – 90% off

✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ Blob Quest (Pix Arts) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Block Puzzle (Pix Arts) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Bloodwash (Puppet Combo) – $10.14 (Usually $14.49, ends 24/07) – 30% off

✚ Bot Gaiden (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ Bounce Mania (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/08) – 80% off

✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/07) – 50% off

✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off

✚ Calculator (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Cannibal Abduction (Puppet Combo) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/07) – 30% off

✚ Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Outright Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/08) – 85% off

✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Checkers Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Checkers for Kids (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Chef’s Tail (Art Games Studio) – $5.17 (Usually $17.25, ends 12/08) – 70% off

✚ Chess Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Chess Royal (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/08) – 50% off

✚ Classic Pool (Revulo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/08) – 88% off

✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/08) – 65% off

✚ Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog Games) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/08) – 65% off

✚ Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Game Mill) – $8.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 07/08) – 85% off

✚ Coin Rush (QubicGames) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Colorfall (Prison Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Crazy Trucks (Prison Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off

✚ Curling (Pix Arts) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ DARK MINUTE: Kira’s Adventure (Feardemic) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/08) – 85% off

✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Dark Theme Bundle (Drageus Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off

✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Darts (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off

✚ Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) – $17.98 (Usually $44.96, ends 28/07) – 60% off

✚ Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/07) – 90% off

✚ Death Come True (IzanagiGames) – $14.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 31/07) – 40% off

✚ Defoliation (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/08) – 80% off

✚ Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 04/08) – 85% off

✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Dogfight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Double Action Bundle: Shing & Corridor Z (We Dig Games) – $15.00 (Usually $35.00, ends 15/08) – 57% off

✚ DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (Game Mill) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/08) – 70% off

✚ DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/08) – 65% off

✚ ELO 1100 Chess (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Easy Flight Simulator (Pix Arts) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/08) – 75% off

✚ Escape Room Super Bundle (M9 GAMES) – $31.19 (Usually $38.99, ends 23/07) – 20% off

✚ Estiman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/08) – 83% off

✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 25% off

✚ Explosive Candy World (eastasiasoft) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 70% off

✚ Eyes: The Horror Game (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 27/07) – 60% off

✚ FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Fall Gummies (Prison Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Fantasy Cards (Pix Arts) – $4.86 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Fantasy Checkers (Prison Games) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Fantasy Tower Defense (Prison Games) – $1.60 (Usually $7.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (Outright Games) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/07) – 65% off

✚ Fight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Figment 2: Creed Valley (Bedtime Digital) – $7.39 (Usually $36.99, ends 16/08) – 80% off

✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/08) – 40% off

✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Fortress Defense (Artem Kritinin) – $3.60 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/07) – 40% off

✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Freedom Finger (Wide Right Interactive) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 29/07) – 50% off

✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off

✚ Futoshiki Math (Hook Games) – $4.75 (Usually $9.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 07/08) – 75% off

✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $23.10 (Usually $33.00, ends 31/07) – 30% off

✚ GRANADA (Edia) – $14.17 (Usually $20.25, ends 17/08) – 30% off

✚ Galactic Invasion (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Gangsta Paradise (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Gearshifters (Numskull Games) – $10.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off

✚ Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 90% off

✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 70% off

✚ Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/08) – 35% off

✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Goetia 2 (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Goosebumps The Game (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/08) – 80% off

✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Gradiently (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Gravity Circuit Deluxe Edition (Plug In Digital) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/07) – 35% off

✚ Greed 2: Forbidden Experiments (Joindots) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 01/08) – 20% off

✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Hammer 2 Reloaded (Pix Arts) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Harvest Life (Rokaplay) – $5.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 15/08) – 85% off

✚ Hentai Girls Puzzle (17Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/07) – 50% off

✚ Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ Highway Getaway: ZigZag Blocky Car (Artem Kritinin) – $3.60 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/07) – 40% off

✚ Hitori Logic (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Hole io & Paper io 2 (QubicGames) – $4.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/08) – 63% off

✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Horse Racing (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Hunter Shooting Camp (Pix Arts) – $7.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Hyper-5 (eastasiasoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/08) – 50% off

✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/08) – 65% off

✚ INSIDE (Playdead) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/08) – 90% off

✚ Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 50% off

✚ International Basketball (Pix Arts) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ International Boxing (Pix Arts) – $7.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ International Table Tennis (Pix Arts) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ JDM Racing (Nikita Alexeevich) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 80% off

✚ Jumping Bricks Ball (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Jumping Helix Ball (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Jumping Stack Ball (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/07) – 60% off

✚ Kakurasu World (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Kakuro Magic (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 40% off

✚ Kiddy Memory (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Kirakira stars idol project Reika (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Kropki 8 (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ LIMBO (Playdead) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/08) – 90% off

✚ Last Bloody Snack (404 Games) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 31/07) – 75% off

✚ Last Threshold (Feardemic) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/08) – 80% off

✚ Light Fall (Bishop Games) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/07) – 70% off

✚ Lines Infinite (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Lines Universe (Hook Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Lines X (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Lines XL (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 60% off

✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off

✚ Magic Pen Color Book (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Mahjong Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Mania Fish (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/07) – 50% off

✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 90% off

✚ Medieval Tower Defense (Pix Arts) – $7.14 (Usually $10.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 85% off

✚ Merge Your Room (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Mermaid Story (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Mini Golf & Pool Bundle (QubicGames) – $4.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/07) – 63% off

✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 85% off

✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 01/08) – 50% off

✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Murder House (Puppet Combo) – $10.71 (Usually $15.30, ends 24/07) – 30% off

✚ My Brother Rabbit (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ My Horse Stories (QubicGames) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ My Little Universe + God of Light Remastered Bundle (Saygames) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 07/08) – 35% off

✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Nice Slice (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/08) – 90% off

✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 07/08) – 90% off

✚ Ninja Epic Adventure (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 85% off

✚ Nonogram Minimal (Hook Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off

✚ O—O (Art Games Studio) – $1.57 (Usually $5.25, ends 12/08) – 70% off

✚ Offroad Mini Racing (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ PSYCHIC STORM (Edia) – $14.17 (Usually $20.25, ends 17/08) – 30% off

✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Pad of Time (Markanime Studios) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/07) – 80% off

✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off

✚ Papetura (Feardemic) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/08) – 40% off

✚ Pawn of the Dead (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 85% off

✚ Perfect Traffic Simulator (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/07) – 50% off

✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Pinball Frenzy (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Pipes Puzzle Casual Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 70% off

✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 65% off

✚ Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off

✚ Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island (Numskull Games) – $39.37 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/08) – 25% off

✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 85% off

✚ Pyramid Quest (EntwicklerX) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 60% off

✚ Pyramids Slot Machines (Pix Arts) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/07) – 83% off

✚ RICO: London (Numskull Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off

✚ RPG Bundle (Drageus Games) – $5.96 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 74% off

✚ Race with Ryan (Outright Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ Radon Break (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/07) – 60% off

✚ Rainbow Runner (Prison Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/08) – 90% off

✚ Rayland (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 50% off

✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off

✚ Red’s Kingdom (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off

✚ Renzo Racer (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/08) – 75% off

✚ Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Rise: Race The Future (VD-DEV) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/08) – 60% off

✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Ritual: Crown of Horns (Feardemic) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 90% off

✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Royal Tower Defense (Prison Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters (Doomster Entertainment) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/07) – 50% off

✚ S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored (Art Games Studio) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/08) – 75% off

✚ SUPER UFO FIGHTER (Phoenixx) – $10.17 (Usually $16.95, ends 31/07) – 40% off

✚ Sausage Bundle: Till the last drop of ketchup (QubicGames) – $2.21 (Usually $8.85, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Shikaku Shapes (Hook Games) – $4.75 (Usually $9.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey- (neos) – $41.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 06/08) – 30% off

✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/08) – 65% off

✚ Simulator Bundle: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders (MD GAMES) – $29.97 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) – 33% off

✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games) – $6.30 (Usually $25.20, ends 01/08) – 75% off

✚ Slither Loop (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off

✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ SmileBASIC 4 (SmileBoom) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off

✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Solitaire Klondike Minimal (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Solitaire Spider Minimal (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ Space Aliens Invaders (Pix Arts) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/07) – 60% off

✚ SpyHack (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 85% off

✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Steampunk Tower 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/08) – 90% off

✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Storm In A Teacup (Numskull Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off

✚ Street Outlaws: The List (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 07/08) – 90% off

✚ Sudoku Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 70% off

✚ Sudoku Universe (Hook Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Sudoky (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Suguru Nature (Hook Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Summer and Winter Sports Games Bundle (Joindots) – $32.49 (Usually $64.99, ends 01/08) – 50% off

✚ Super Dino (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 60% off

✚ Superpanda 2 (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/07) – 50% off

✚ Sweet Witches (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 90% off

✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ THE GAME OF LIFE 2 (Marmalade Game Studio) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/07) – 60% off

✚ Table Soccer Foosball (Pix Arts) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Tales from Candleforth (Feardemic) – $10.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 16/08) – 40% off

✚ Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 73% off

✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Tennis Go (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Teratopia (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/08) – 75% off

✚ The Big Journey (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $1.68 (Usually $6.75, ends 12/08) – 75% off

✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/08) – 60% off

✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/08) – 40% off

✚ The Fall of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN) – $3.60 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/07) – 20% off

✚ The Forgotten Land (Rokaplay) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 85% off

✚ The Last Campfire (Hello Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 90% off

✚ The Legend of Ninja (Prison Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ The Long Dark (Hinterland Studio) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/08) – 50% off

✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ The Padre (Feardemic) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 90% off

✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 86% off

✚ They Came From the Sky (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ This Strange Realm Of Mine (Doomster Entertainment) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/07) – 80% off

✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off

✚ Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Forever Entertainment) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ To the Top, Mammoth! (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off

✚ Toilet Hero (17Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/07) – 50% off

✚ Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off

✚ Touhou Hyouibanaγ€€ο½ž Antinomy of Common Flowers. (Phoenixx) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 31/07) – 30% off

✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ ToyBox Easter (Bearded Ants) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 01/08) – 40% off

✚ Train Station Renovation (Forever Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.59, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Triple Zombie Collection (QubicGames) – $3.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off

✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Ultra Foodmess 2 (Silesia Games) – $5.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 04/08) – 21% off

✚ Universal Flight Simulator (Pix Arts) – $9.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Urban Street Fighting (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ Valis II (Edia) – $10.12 (Usually $20.25, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Valis III (Edia) – $10.12 (Usually $20.25, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (Edia) – $10.12 (Usually $20.25, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection (Edia) – $26.47 (Usually $52.95, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 86% off

✚ WAKU WAKU SWEETS (Sonic Powered) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/08) – 95% off

✚ WWII Tank Battle Arena (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off

✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 65% off

✚ Wayout (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Weed and Greet Bundle – Weedcraft Inc + Crossroads Inn (Klabater) – $25.99 (Usually $51.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off

✚ What the Dub?! (Wide Right Interactive) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 29/07) – 50% off

✚ Winter Sports Games (Joindots) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 01/08) – 50% off

✚ Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex) – $53.61 (Usually $71.49, ends 14/08) – 25% off

✚ Word Chef (Pix Arts) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Wordify (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/08) – 50% off

✚ Xylophone (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off

✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/08) – 80% off

✚ Zombie Apocalypse (Pix Arts) – $3.89 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 07/08) – 90% off

✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 72% off

✚ Zombo Buster Advance (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 04/08) – 75% off

✚ Zoo Dentist (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off

✚ Zumba Garden (Silesia Games) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 04/08) – 50% off

✚ fault – milestone two side: above (Phoenixx) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off