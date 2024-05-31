1281
The Pokémon Center online has now soft launched in Australia and New Zealand

by Daniel VuckovicMay 31, 2024
They said would be coming soon, and we didn’t have to wait long. The Pokémon Center online has now soft-launched in Australia and New Zealand can be ordered from now.

Looking into the store and the FAQ about it, we do appear to have the exact same range as the other regions. This is to be expected, plus it’s also a “soft launch”.

Delivery is available to any Australian or New Zealand address. The products seem to be shipping directly from another country, which means the shipping isn’t exactly cheap but this could change in the future.

Have you been waiting to grab something from the Pokémon Center?

