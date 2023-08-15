488
More Pokémon, new more relaxing alarms coming to Pokémon Sleep

We’re just a couple of days short of the one month anniversary of Pokémon Sleeps release. The dev team have taken to social media to thank players and give an update on where the game is headed – they’re certainly not sleeping on this.

New features that are currently under development include adding more Pokémon species, new relaxing sounds and alarms, night mode for the loading screen, a bunch of bug fixes and a Good Sleep Day event on August 30th.

There’s a bunch of issues that are on the “to-do” list but aren’t in development yet like getting battery usage overnight down and freezing and crashing issues. You can of course use the Pokémon Go Plus+ to not use your phone to track sleep as well. Assuming you can find one in stock.

Are you still tracking your sleep with Pokémon Sleep a month later?

