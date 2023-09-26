Analogue Pocket to launch in transparent limited editions

Advertisement

Analogue’s Pocket handheld has been out for a while now, last month they did a glow-in-the-dark edition and now they’re mixing it up again with transparent shells.

From September 30th, at 1am AEDT in the morning you’ll be able to slap down $249.99USD ($390~) on one of these “highlight limited” bad boys. Shipping will be a fair bit on top off that as well.

They’re coming in Transparent Clear, Smoke, Red, Blue, Orange, Green and Purple. Just like the good old days.

The Pocket is a portable handheld console that plays Game Boy cartridges (and other cartridges with adapters). It’s got a super high resolution screen, backlight and a massive battery. It’s super fancy way of playing your old Game Boy games. That includes the Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Advance.

If you want one, you’ll have to be up and ready to go – they sell out quick.