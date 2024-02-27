Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket coming to mobile in 2024

Advertisement

A brand new Pokémon TCG game is coming to mobile later this year. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is a new digital adaptation of the card game that “reimagines the experience of collecting Pokémon TCG cards in an innovative digital format”.

You’ll be able to open new booster packs in the game, put them into a deck and battle it out with other players in quicker, streamlined battles made for on-the-go. Two new booster packs will be provided per day. There are also new “immersive cards” which show off the card’s artwork and allow you to “leap” into them like a diorama.

The game is being by Creatures Inc. as well as DeNA Co Ltd. It’s coming to iOS and Android later this year.