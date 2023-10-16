1377
0

Analogue are now reimagining the N64 with the Analogue 3D

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 16, 2023
Advertisement

Analogue, the creators of the Analogue Pocket are back at it again – this time for the Nintendo 64.

In 2024, they’ll be releasing a new console that “reimagines” the 64 bit console. It’ll support 4K resolution, have wireless and Bluetooth controllers and play games all without emulation. Its aim is to have “Reference quality recreations of specific model CRT’s and PVM’s”.

There’s also a brand new controller as well.

There’s no release date or window, nor pricing just yet. But if you want to know more you can signup to be notified on their website.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
55%
Oh wow!
27%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
18%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Retro
Tags
Analogue
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment