Analogue are now reimagining the N64 with the Analogue 3D
Analogue, the creators of the Analogue Pocket are back at it again – this time for the Nintendo 64.
In 2024, they’ll be releasing a new console that “reimagines” the 64 bit console. It’ll support 4K resolution, have wireless and Bluetooth controllers and play games all without emulation. Its aim is to have “Reference quality recreations of specific model CRT’s and PVM’s”.
There’s also a brand new controller as well.
There’s no release date or window, nor pricing just yet. But if you want to know more you can signup to be notified on their website.
