Super Mario Run adds a Wonder Flower to the game in new event
Advertisement
There’s already been one Super Mario Bros. Wonder-themed event in Super Mario Run; why not a second?
This time, they’ve added the Wonder Flower to the game; despite it not doing as much as a Wonder Flower does in its titular game, it still will transform coins into Golden Goombas. This new event is playable from the Toad Rally mode. Once you collect enough Golden Goombas you can use them to build unique buildings in the Kingdom Builder mode.
Does anyone still have Super Mario Run installed?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
33%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
33%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments