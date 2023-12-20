408
0

Super Mario Run adds a Wonder Flower to the game in new event

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 20, 2023
Advertisement

There’s already been one Super Mario Bros. Wonder-themed event in Super Mario Run; why not a second?

This time, they’ve added the Wonder Flower to the game; despite it not doing as much as a Wonder Flower does in its titular game, it still will transform coins into Golden Goombas. This new event is playable from the Toad Rally mode. Once you collect enough Golden Goombas you can use them to build unique buildings in the Kingdom Builder mode.

Does anyone still have Super Mario Run installed?

What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
33%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
33%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Mobile
Tags
Super Mario Run
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment