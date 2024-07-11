Bargain Alert: Combine 10% off eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi with Nintendo’s Voucher deal to save even more

Advertisement

We were hoping it would happen, and we’re not sure how long it’s going to last, but there’s 10% off eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi.

While normally this wouldn’t be anything too surprising, combined with the ongoing Switch Online Gold Voucher promotion, we can get some new games for some really cheap prices (or just, you know, 10% off the eShop if you don’t want the vouchers).

So how does it work, if you wanted to get $135 of vouchers, (60 + 30 + 30 + 15 cards), it would cost you $121.50 at the register. Once you have redeemed the cards, your eShop balance will show $135, allowing you to buy the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher. With that you can claim any two games from the list, meaning two games worth $79.95 each, but split across your voucher makes them $60.75 each or 24% off.

While buying the voucher would normally net you 675 Gold Coins, which equates to $6.75 AUD, until the 14th of July, you’ll get another $27.00 of eShop credit applied after. Once the promotion ends, that will drop back to the normal amount.

TL;DR: Spend $121.50 to get two full-price Switch titles, and get $27.00 bonus credit. That $27.00 eShop credit can then be applied to another $79.95 game, which would make it just $52.95

There’s only 3 days left to do this, so if you were on the fence – get off it and into JB.

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;

$60 eShop card becomes $54

$30 eShop card becomes $27

$15 eShop card becomes $13.50