No more new content to be added to Mario Kart Tour from October

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart Tour will get no new content after October 4th 2023.

The last two new tours of the game will be an Anniversary Tour and then the Battle Tour. It’ll then loop over to the Halloween Tour which has run previously.

No new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added following the Battle Tour. Mario Kart Tour launched all the way back on September 19th, 2019 and since then we’ve seen some of its content come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe via the Booster Course Pass.

With the Booster Course Pass wrapping up by the end of the year, it’s probably time.