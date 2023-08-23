Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion coming to Switch on November 14th
Nightdive Studios has announced that it’s bringing Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion to consoles, including the Nintendo Switch and PC on November 14th.
This release is a remastered version of the 2000 classic – the first time its been available since it was released on the Nintendo 64.
Nightdive has added anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur to bring the graphics up to date. There’s also remastered environment art, character models, and updated weapon models.
The Switch version gets motion controls, and the other consoles get Trophies and Achievement support. The other consoles also get 4K 120FPS performance on PC, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S. Hopefully we’re looking at 1080p 60fps on the Switch at least.