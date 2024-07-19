84
Splatoon 3 Grand Festival event coming this September, new amiibo too

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 19, 2024
Nintendo has announced a fresh event for Splatoon 3 with the biggest ever Splatfest, the Grand Festival, coming this September.

From the 13th to the 16th September, this three-day festival of music with all three idol groups from the Splatoon series performing music during the event. The Splatfest theme is “Which is the most important to you: Past, Present or Future?”. The stages for the event are teased in the below trailer.

But wait, there’s more. Coming on September 5th are two new dual packs of amiibo being released. Callie and Marie, and Pearl and Marina return with their appearance based on the Side Order expansion. Where they’ll be available to preorder we don’t know yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

