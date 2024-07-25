219
Nintendo Download Updates (W30) eShop vs. Wallet

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 26, 2024
Oh lordy, what a week. Normally, new games are released throughout the week, but the majority of them drop on Wednesday or Thursday. This week, however, a noteworthy game has been released nearly every day since Sunday.

This week’s highlights: Where to start? SNK vs. Capcom SVC Chaos, THE NEW DENPA MEN return with a suspect machine translation, but it’s at the right price. Exophobia looks kind of fun, as does The Star Named EOS. The there’s the solo developed Conscript made right here in Australia to check out as well.

The wonderful and unique Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure is also here this week. F1 Manager 2024 finally comes to a Nintendo system this week as well. Rounding out the week we’ve got Hollow Cocoon and last but not least – One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition. There’s probably more hidden gems in there as well.

Anything for you this week?

CurrentlyUsually
100 Doors – Escape from Work$12.99
Abathor$20.25$22.50
Agent Walker: Secret Journey$13.17$21.95
Aooni$6.50$13.00
Arcade Archives VS. THE ADVENTURE OF VALKYRIE : The Legend of the Key of Time$10.50
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure$26.99$29.99
Astoria: Fate’s Kiss$43.95
Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator$7.41$19.50
Babba Yagga: Woodboy$29.00
Chrysolite$22.50
City Takeover$7.50
Coloring book series Dinosaur Museum$15.00
CONSCRIPT$32.95
CONSCRIPT – Digital Deluxe Edition$37.95
Cyber Racers: Retro Neon Punk Drift$2.98$15.00
Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow$30.00
Doodle Hunt: Search Hidden Items$5.99
Escape Fear 2: Hide And Seek Horror$6.39$7.99
Exhausted Man$12.00$15.00
Exophobia$22.64
F1® Manager 2024$53.45
F1® Manager 2024 Deluxe Edition$67.45
Faster Than Bolt$10.50
Fishing Break$9.60$12.00
Fit My Dog$2.99$10.50
Galaxy Mania$7.49
Harvest Days$30.00
HELLPIT 3D PLATFORMER$1.99$7.99
Hidden Cats in Rome$4.49$5.99
Hollow Cocoon$16.20$18.00
How To Draw$4.50
Inflatables$1.59
Jewel Fight: Heroes of Legend$13.50
Little Army$7.99
Looped: Love at first sight$8.85
Mists of Noyah$15.29$16.99
Monument: Invasion$15.00
NINJA SLAYER NEO-SAITAMA IN FLAMES$29.50
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION$84.95
Pair Horror$6.28$11.23
Puppy Cars: Games for Kids Edition, Animal adventure$19.99
Ringlorn Saga$14.99
SANBANSEN PLUS$4.50
Seven Nights Ghost$12.42$17.75
Shikon-X Astro Defense Fortress$11.57$14.47
Sketch Personality Test$11.60$14.50
SNK VS. CAPCOM SVC CHAOS$30.00
Some Some Convenience Store$34.65
Speed Overflow$12.60$18.00
Sportitions’24$8.82$12.00
Spot The Difference Anime Edition$13.50
Steel Racer$7.99
Super Woden GP II$17.90$19.90
TACTICAL BANDITS$17.95
The Legend of the Dragonflame High School 3$3.72$4.65
THE NEW DENPA MENFree
The Star Named EOS$22.50
There’s no Socks$5.25$10.50
Tokyo Xanadu eX+$75.00
Uncover the Triad of Terror$3.00$3.75
Urban Survival Simulator: The Bum’s Journey$19.99
Voice Mimicry Show$8.00
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory$18.90$21.00

