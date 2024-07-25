Nintendo Download Updates (W30) eShop vs. Wallet
Oh lordy, what a week. Normally, new games are released throughout the week, but the majority of them drop on Wednesday or Thursday. This week, however, a noteworthy game has been released nearly every day since Sunday.
This week’s highlights: Where to start? SNK vs. Capcom SVC Chaos, THE NEW DENPA MEN return with a suspect machine translation, but it’s at the right price. Exophobia looks kind of fun, as does The Star Named EOS. The there’s the solo developed Conscript made right here in Australia to check out as well.
The wonderful and unique Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure is also here this week. F1 Manager 2024 finally comes to a Nintendo system this week as well. Rounding out the week we’ve got Hollow Cocoon and last but not least – One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition. There’s probably more hidden gems in there as well.
Anything for you this week?