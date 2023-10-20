Pokémon Go Plus + restocks start landing in Australia

Advertisement

Since its release all the way back in July, the Pokémon Go Plus + has been really hard to find, sold out everywhere. Now, we’ve got a second wave hitting stores, the first being the My Nintendo Store which has them in stock right now.

They’re coming back to retail too with Amazon, EB Games, and JB Hi-Fi reactivating their listings for it all with various dates. We suspect when the stock arrives they’ll just start shipping them out.

The Pokémon Go Plus + works with both Pokémon Go as an auto catcher, but also can use for Pokémon Sleep to track your sleep and play through that game as well. I can also be used by your toddler to yell Pika Pika snatch it from you and not give it back without trading it for chocolate.