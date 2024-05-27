Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney ticketing details released, registration starts June 17th

Advertisement

Nintendo Australia has released fresh information about the upcoming Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney event, including ticketing information – don’t worry it’s free – but there will be a lottery selection to get in. You’ll also need to have a Nintendo Account to apply.

You’ll be able to apply for a chance to get a ticket from 17th June at 9:00am AEST to 30th June at 11:59pm AEST. Nintendo Account holders who are 18 or over can register for the drawing.

If you’re planning to go in a group of two or more, each attendee will still need their own Nintendo Account and be linked to the same Nintendo Account family group. If you are selected for a ticket, it will be for only one day of the event. Children under 6 will be able to attend with an adult on their ticket, older kids will have to be apart of the family group on your Nintendo Account. Nintendo has a full FAQ here.

Source: Nintendo’s Website

The event is taking place at the International Convention Centre Sydney from Saturday, 31st August to Sunday, 1st September.

“Nintendo Live has brought smiles to people of all ages in Japan, the United States, and other countries since its debut, and we’re excited to now bring this unique event to Australia”, says Nintendo Australia Managing Director, Takuro Horie in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming family, friends and the wider Nintendo community to Nintendo Live 2024 SYDNEY, to share in and experience the unique games, characters and worlds of Nintendo Switch.”

As for what will be shown at Nintendo Live, so far Nintendo has confirmed that the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Splatoon 3 AU/NZ Championships finals will be there, and this morning Charles Martinet himself confirmed his attendance. Nintendo also says there will be games to play with friendly competitions and challenges to try out. There will also be photo ops with Nintendo characters and sculptures to take a look at. A in-real-life My Nintendo Store will also be there.

If you were hoping for any next Nintendo Switch news, or other product announcements at the event – Nintendo has confirmed there won’t be any such announcements at the event.