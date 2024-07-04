Nintendo Download Updates (W27) Cyber Legends
Advertisement
Here’s something we haven’t seen for a while, a real small week of releases – well once you remove all the usual bundles, and absolute spam games.
Can’t have a super big list every week, truthfully we like it better this way.
This week’s highlights: Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero, Editor’s Hell – Newspaper Story, MACHI KORO With Everyone, The Battle Cats Unite!, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak which comes in three versions – because NIS America.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments