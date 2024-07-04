435
Nintendo Download Updates (W27) Cyber Legends

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 5, 2024
Here’s something we haven’t seen for a while, a real small week of releases – well once you remove all the usual bundles, and absolute spam games.

Can’t have a super big list every week, truthfully we like it better this way.

This week’s highlights: Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero, Editor’s Hell – Newspaper Story, MACHI KORO With Everyone, The Battle Cats Unite!, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak which comes in three versions – because NIS America.

CurrentlyUsually
Air Hockey: Casual Table Arcade$6.39$7.99
Arcade Archives NINJA EMAKI$10.50
Art of Glide 2$6.30
Bouncy Chicken$6.00$7.50
Brain Training!! Number Search$3.00$3.75
Cats Hidden in Cozy Places$5.99
Choose and Easy NUMBER IQ QUIZ$11.60$14.50
City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Collector’s Edition$15.00
Clock Creator: My Pendulum Clock$2.00
Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero$10.99
Darkarta: A Broken Heart Quest Collector’s Edition$15.00
Editor’s Hell – Newspaper Story$15.99
Food Truck Simulator$24.00$30.00
Hot Blood$12.00$15.00
Jetpack Race$1.59
MACHI KORO With Everyone$36.50
Mini Golf League: Sports Simulator$6.39$7.99
Mystery Detective Adventure$21.00
Neckbreak$10.49$36.00
Replik Survivors$6.37$7.50
River Tails: Stronger Together$26.55$29.50
Scoop it! Goldfish$3.42$4.89
Silverwood Bay An Eleanor Grey Mystery Collector’s Edition$15.00
Sir Happenlance$22.00
Spirits Chronicles: Flower of Hope Collector’s Edition$15.00
Summer Games Beach Volley$11.99
Taboo Trial$22.32$27.90
The Battle Cats Unite!$30.00
The Five Covens$19.50
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak$90.00
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak – Digital Deluxe Edition$120.00
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak – Ultimate Edition$165.00
Uphill Stunt Driver: Extreme Racing Simulator$6.39$7.99
Viking Heroes V Collector’s Edition$15.00

