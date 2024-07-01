Nintendo Live Sydney 2024 tickets being sent out

Advertisement

Overnight, the entries for the upcoming Nintendo Live Sydney 2024 were drawn, and people have woken up to the good or bad news about their registration for the event. Be sure to check your email or log into your Nintendo Account on this website to see if you’re in.

We’ll let you know if any more spots become available. The email you receive with your tickets states that if you can’t make it, your tickets will be reallocated. There may be some cancellations between now and August, so you never know!

Did you get in? Let us know in the comments!

I was excited for this but nope…..didn't get it pic.twitter.com/76jTg5OtnW — Leafy 🍃🌱 (@WingedLeaf) June 30, 2024

As soon as I saw your post I went & checked….. so freaking excited that I scored tickets for my kiddo & I for Saturday ! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZNKxf8OrXW — Lilith (@Vintage_Vamp_) June 30, 2024

Got the family ticket for Saturday. Guess it's time to book flights next — Brady Mitchell (@ikkibrady) June 30, 2024