Nintendo Live Sydney 2024 tickets being sent out

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 1, 2024
Overnight, the entries for the upcoming Nintendo Live Sydney 2024 were drawn, and people have woken up to the good or bad news about their registration for the event. Be sure to check your email or log into your Nintendo Account on this website to see if you’re in.

We’ll let you know if any more spots become available. The email you receive with your tickets states that if you can’t make it, your tickets will be reallocated. There may be some cancellations between now and August, so you never know!

Did you get in? Let us know in the comments!

