Red Dead Redemption comes to the Nintendo Switch on August 17th
Rockstar Games has announced that the original Red Dead Redemption is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this month on August 17th.
The game is not a remaster or remake, but a port of the original release. The physical version is set to arrive on October 13th. The game will come with the Undead Nightmare Zombies DLC as well.
The game will set you back $69.95AU, and is available to preorder right now.
This will be the first time the Red Dead Redemption series has come to a Nintendo platform. Red Dead Redemption was released on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 back in 2010 and hasn’t been ported to anything since.
Play the epic western adventure that defined a generation – plus its hallowed horror-story expansion – anytime, anywhere, when Red Dead Redemption arrives on #NintendoSwitch #eShop 17/08. A physical release is also coming on 13/10! pic.twitter.com/0F2jnYMoWB— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 7, 2023