Aussie Bargain Roundup: Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 22, 2024
August was looking a little empty until we learned about Emio earlier this month. This revival of a dormant franchise sees Nintendo publishing its very own adult-oriented title for the first time in quite a while. Because this one is already $10 cheaper than the standard Switch pricing, we’re not expecting too much movement on pricing or preorder bonuses.

Not every retailer has this one listed yet, but keep an eye out for when Big W and Amazon list their pricing; that’s usually when things get cheapest.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club is out Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

  • Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – TBC

Big W 

  • Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – TBC

EB Games

  • Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – $69.95 – Link 

eShop 

  • Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – $69.95Link

The Gamesmen

  • Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – $69.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – $68 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – $69 – Link

My Nintendo Store

  • Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price

